Alhaji Ibrahim Masari has stepped down as the running mate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TInubu.

He confirmed this in a letter he personally signed on Sunday.

The letter reads: “This is to inform our esteemed party leaders under our able President Muhammadu Buhari, teeming party members and the great people of Nigeria, of the outcome of a crucial discussion I just had with the flag-bearer of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Recall that I had the singular honour and privilege of being nominated as the running-mate to Asiwaju Tinubu last month after a keenly contested presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.