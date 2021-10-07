main content
BREAKING: Masari withdraws as Tinubu’s running mate

Alhaji Ibrahim Masari has stepped down as the running mate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TInubu.

He confirmed this in a letter he personally signed on Sunday.

The letter reads: “This is to inform our esteemed party leaders under our able President Muhammadu Buhari, teeming party members and the great people of Nigeria, of the outcome of a crucial discussion I just had with the flag-bearer of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Recall that I had the singular honour and privilege of being nominated as the running-mate to Asiwaju Tinubu last month after a keenly contested presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.